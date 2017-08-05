Man Fatally Shot by LAPD in Venice After Altercation With Roommate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles officers after getting into an altercation with his roommate in Venice, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a "civil stand by" call at an apartment in the 800 block of Venice Road around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, according to Lt. Stevens.

The two roommates were involved in an altercation and one roommate was allegedly throwing and breaking things inside the home, Stevens said.

When officers knocked on the door an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to police.

"I heard a pop and didn't know if it was like a firework on the street right here until I heard it again, and I thought it was a gun," said Courtney Micheline, a witness. "There were two shots fired followed by a scream."

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were injured during the shooting and a weapon was recovered at the scene, Stevens added.