San Diego Man Fatally Shot By Sheriff’s Deputies Who Were Trying to Evict Him

Two San Diego County sheriff’s court services deputies fatally shot a man they were trying to evict from his apartment near downtown San Diego Friday morning, authorities said.

The 47-year-old man, who had told the deputies he would shoot them if they came inside, retrieved a replica handgun from his room when the deputies forced their way into the home, said San Diego Police Department homicide Lt. Mike Holden.

“My impression is that it happened fairly quickly,” Holden said of the violent confrontation.

The man’s name was not released.

