Texas Doctor Dies Hiking in Grand Canyon

A Texas emergency doctor hiking with two children at the Grand Canyon died from apparent heat exhaustion while she searched for water and help.

Sarah Beadle, 38, an experienced hiker, was reported missing Tuesday after she did not arrive for her reservation at a campground in northern Arizona, according to a Grand Canyon National Park statement.

Beadle’s body was found the next afternoon.

Her husband, Scott Beadle, said on Facebook that he learned his wife, who was hiking on South Kaibab Trail, left the children in a safe place and went for help after they ran out of water and one child became dizzy from heat exhaustion.

The Fort Worth woman apparently made a wrong turn and got lost. Another hiker found the children and brought them to safety, the husband said. He identified the children as their daughter and a cousin.

A backpack was found near a junction of two trails. Beadle’s body was discovered Wednesday near the bottom of the Grand Canyon, just three-quarters of a mile from Phantom Ranch, according to the park’s statement.

“Sarah loved traveling with her family and sharing so many wonderful experiences with all of us,” her husband posted on Facebook.

CNN reached out to Scott Beadle but received no response Friday.

Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski, a spokeswoman for Grand Canyon National Park, said heat-related illnesses are common in the park this time of year and that the trail Beadle was hiking has minimal shade and water.

“All signs point toward heat exhaustion,” she said.

The Coconino County, Arizona, medical examiner had no comment.

Temperatures in the park can reach triple digits this time of year, according to its website. Patrons visiting the park are encouraged to hike before or after peak daytime hours and to bring plenty of food and water.

Beadle worked in emergency medicine at Baylor Emergency Medical Center in Keller, Texas, a hospital spokesman told CNN.

“She was tough on the outside, but with a heart that was soft and warm,” spokesman Richard Bonnin said via Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family during this difficult time.”