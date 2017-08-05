Two Men Shot Dead at Compton Motel: Los Angeles County Sheriff

Two men were killed during a shooting in Compton on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

A shooting happened in the 1100 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Compton at about 4 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found two men dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

One of the victims is 18 years old and the other one is 20 years old. The two victims were working on their car in the parking lot of the Travel Plaza Inn motel before the shooting, Lt. Joe Mendoza of the sheriff’s department said.

A car drove up and two men got out of the car and started shooting, Mendoza said.

One of the men who was fatally shot died inside the lobby; the other victim died in the parking lot, he said.

There’s a possibility the shooting is gang-related, Mendoza said, as the site of the incident has seen drug-dealing and prostitution there before.

Sgt. James Rewald of the sheriff’s department said there was some type of argument that took place, but could not offer more details.

No further information has been released by authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling and Steve Kuzj contributed to this article.