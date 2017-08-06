12 Injured After Long Beach Container Leaks Unidentified Substance in ‘Hazmat Incident’

At least 12 people were injured Sunday morning after a 6,000 gram container began leaking an unidentified substance, according to a tweet from the Long Beach Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 9:27 a.m. near the coast. Eleven ship workers and one firefighter were injured, the Department said.

At least two people have been transported to a local hospital.

A 1,000-foot boom perimeter has been established as a precautionary measure to protect the environment and Long Beach Fire rescue boats area assisting in the operation, authorities added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

