3 Injured in Stabbing at El Camino High School in Whittier: Los Angeles County Fire Department

A soccer player stabbed three men during a fight at a game in Whittier on Saturday over a disputed call by a referee, authorities said.

A brawl broke about between the two adult teams about 12:30 p.m. on the field at El Camino High School, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Neel.

During the melee, a man around 20 years old lashed out with a knife. As a result, three men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Neel said.

Sheriff’s officials were trying to identify and locate the assailant Sunday.

