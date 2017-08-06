Armed Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff at West Hollywood Apartment Building: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed man was arrested on Sunday after a hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Department's special weapons team was called to the 8200 block of De Longpre around 11 p.m. on Saturday following reports of an armed barricaded suspect.

A resident told authorities he briefly walked out of his apartment with the door open and when he returned the apartment was locked with the suspect inside, according to officials.

Witnesses at the scene said the resident was concerned about his pet dog still inside the apartment.

"We heard a loud screaming from a neighbor and he was yelling 'can I get my dog out; can I at least get my dog,'" one witness said. "I ran outside to see what was going on and he was beating on his own door and he said a homeless guy had went into his apartment and barricaded himself inside."

Authorities evacuated the apartment complex and fired tear gas canisters into the apartment, officials said.

The suspect, who is described as a transient, vacated the apartment in his underwear Sunday morning and was arrested.