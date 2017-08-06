Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
79°
79°
Low
67°
High
82°
Mon
66°
82°
Tue
67°
84°
Wed
67°
84°
See complete forecast
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cooler Sunday Forecast
Posted 9:05 AM, August 6, 2017, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Slightly cooler today and then a warm-up next week.
KTLA 5 News on Instagram
Popular
Victims, Possible DUI Driver ID’d in Crash on 10 Freeway in Fontana That Killed 4
2 Children Among 4 Killed in Possible DUI Crash on 10 Fwy in Fontana: CHP
Nearly 2,000 Animals, Many Dead, Found Amid ‘Deplorable’ Conditions in Montclair: Authorities
Selena’s Brother Lands on Texas County’s Top 10 Most Wanted List
Latest News
Second Deadly Shooting in Baltimore’s ‘Nobody Kill Anybody’ Weekend
Liberte and Justice for Paws, August 6, 2017
Christie: Everybody Knows Now Trump Jr.’s Meeting With Russian Lawyer Was a ‘Bad Idea’
Marijuana Company Buys Town in San Bernardino County, Plans to Build ‘Cannabis-Friendly Hospitality Destination’
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cooler Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Slightly Cooler Saturday Forecast
Weather
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler Weather Returns to SoCal
Weather
Tuesday Forecast: Warm Weather Continues Before Cool Down
Local News
Thunderstorms, Muggy Conditions, Slightly Cooler Temps Forecast for Southern California
Local News
Muggy Conditions, Scattered Showers, Possible T-Storms Expected Around Southern California
Weather
Friday Forecast: Cooler Temps as Rain Moves in for the Weekend
News
How Climate Change Could Lower the Quality of Coffee
Weather
Friday Forecast: Slightly Cooler Ahead of Sunday Warming
Weather
Tuesday Forecast: Above Average Temperatures, But Cooler Than Monday
Local News
Cooler Coastal Conditions May Offer Escape From Heat Wave
Weather
Thursday Forecast: Warm Temps Continue; Chance of Rain for the Weekend
Local News
Weather
Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures Start to Drop Ahead of Holiday Weekend
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.