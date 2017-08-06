Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Is Struck and Killed on 605 Freeway After His Vehicle Broke Down

An off-duty 29-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed when he was struck Saturday by a vehicle while he was stopped on the shoulder of the 605 Freeway in Cerritos, authorities said.

Deputy Michael Haak, a father of three, was driving northbound and “presumably experiencing vehicle trouble” around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano.

Haak had pulled to the shoulder and exited on the traffic side of his vehicle when he was hit by a car in the right lane, she said.

The other motorist, a 54-year-old man from Buena Park, cooperated with California Highway Patrol investigators, who said they did not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a sheriff’s news release.

