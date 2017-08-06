× Two-Car Collision Causes Vehicle to Crash Into Building in Van Nuys; 3 Injured

Three people were injured after two cars collided into one another causing one vehicle to crash into a building in Van Nuys Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 3:08 a.m. at the intersection of Victory and Van Nuys Boulevard.

A white BMW was traveling eastbound on Victory Boulevard and a red Hyundai with one passenger was traveling southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard, according to Officer Wells with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the Hyundai allegedly ran a red light at a high rate of speed and hit the BMW before crashing into a nearby building, police said.

Both drivers and a passenger were transported to Valley Medical Center in unknown condition.

The driver of the Hyundai was tested for drugs and alcohol, police added.