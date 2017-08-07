× 107 Arrests Made, 19 Hospitalized During Hard Summer Music Festival in Devore: SBSD

More than 100 attendees were arrested and 19 people were taken to a local hospital over the weekend during the Hard Summer Music Festival at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, authorities said Monday.

Of the 107 arrests, 45 were made by personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department; the offenses included public intoxication, possession and sales of narcotics, and outstanding warrants, according to two separate sheriff’s news releases.

California Alcohol Beverage Control officials also made 62 additional arrests for alleged drug- and alcohol-related charges, the releases stated.

Some of the arrestees were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, while others were cited and released.

Nineteen festivalgoers were also hospitalized for treatment over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which did not provide any information about the conditions of any patients.

Attendance at the two-day festival was close to 80,000 this year, according to the Sheriff’s Department. More than 40,000 people went on the first day, while 37,500 attended the event on Sunday.

At last year’s Hard Summer festival, three people died during the event, which was held at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Authorities also arrested about 325 people.