23-Year-Old Man Faces Felony Arson Charges in San Bernardino in Connection With 8 Fires, Including 1 That Seriously Injured Firefighter

A Yucaipa man was charged with nine felony counts of arson on Monday in connection with at least 8 fires spanning over 900 acres — including one that seriously injured a firefighter, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jarrod Samra, 23, was charged with one count of arson causing great bodily injury and eight counts of arson of a structure of a forest in connection with the fires, the DA’s office said.

He was arrested on Aug. 3 when a vehicle he was driving was found in the area where a fire on the 38 Freeway had originated, prosecutors said.

If Samra is convicted, he could face up to 19 years in prison, the DA’s office said.

“This arsonist will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” DA Michael Ramos said in a news release. “The history of fires in our county and the destruction they have caused to human life and property is absolutely tragic.”