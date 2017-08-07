Armed Man Sought in 2 Robberies, Shooting at Chevron Gas Stations in Buena Park: Police

Buena Park police on Monday released surveillance video of a man sought in a pair of armed robberies — including one that ended in a shooting — at two different Chevron gas stations as they asked for help to track down the suspect.

The first incident, which was caught on video, occurred about 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Chevron located at 6392 Beach Blvd, according to a Buena Park Police Department news release.

In the footage, the man can be seen pointing a weapon at the store clerk while demanding that the employee hand over cash and empty the register.

He then leaves the store with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was uninjured in the encounter.

On Sunday, an armed man — believed to be the same person from Friday’s robbery — was involved in another incident at the Chevron located at 7990 Valley View Street, according to the release.

During the robbery, the cashier got into an altercation with the suspect, who then pistol-whipped the employee and shot him in the leg, police said. The gunman fled without taking any cash.

The wounded clerk was rushed to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the wanted individual as a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 45 years old, about 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds, according to the release. He has a shaved head, with tattoos on his lower right arm and another possibly on his neck.

The man was driving a 2009 to 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with towing mirrors, tinted windows, chrome bumpers and rims, and a black grill and tinted windows, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call police at 714-562-3855, or by leaving a tip anonymously through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.