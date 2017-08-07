The City of Bellflower is celebrating its 60th birthday this year with discounts and big events. Visit Bellflower.org for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Saturday, August 5, 2017.
City of Bellflower 60th Birthday
