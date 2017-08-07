City of Bellflower 60th Birthday

Posted 6:37 AM, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:38AM, August 7, 2017

The City of Bellflower is celebrating its 60th birthday this year with discounts and big events. Visit Bellflower.org for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Saturday, August 5, 2017.