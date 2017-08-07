Deportation on Hold for Lincoln Heights Man Arrested by ICE Minutes After Dropping Off 13-Year-Old Daughter at School

An immigration appeals court Monday granted a last-ditch reprieve to a man whose arrest and looming deportation have made him a cause célèbre in the country’s roiling debate over illegal immigration.

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, 49, was arrested in February in Los Angeles by immigration officers moments after he dropped one of his four daughters off at school. Another of the girls who was in the car at the time recorded a video of the arrest.

The video, and Avelica-Gonzalez’s story of working and raising a family during more than two decades in the United States, drew national headlines and was held aloft by critics of President Trump’s aggressive stance on illegal immigration as an example of how the government’s deportation policies were too sweeping.

Faced with the possibility of being immediately deported due to previous immigration proceedings, lawyers for Avelica-Gonzalez filed an emergency stay of removal with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which put a temporary hold on his immediate deportation.

