Family IDs 1 of 3 Marines Missing in Crash Off Australia as Ruben Velasco of SoCal

Family members have identified one of the Marines missing following a U.S. military aircraft crash off the coast of Australia as Ruben Velasco of Southern California.

Velasco’s parents said uniformed officers came to their home over the weekend to inform them the search for their son was being called off and was now considered a recovery.

“We are all in disbelief and cannot fathom the loss of our son. The grief my wife has to bare is immeasurable. My heart is broken for our family’s loss,” read a GoFundMe post asking for help with funeral expenses for Velasco.

Velasco had celebrated his 19th birthday only a few days before the crash, according to the post.

The wreckage of the MV-22 aircraft, which crashed off Australia’s east coast on Saturday, was located Monday, CNN reported.

“The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard (a Navy amphibious assault ship) and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the aircraft entered the water,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Twenty-three of the 26 personnel on board the aircraft were rescued, the Maine Corps said.

The three missing Marines have not been officially identified by the Corps, but all of their families have been notified, CNN reported.

Family members identified another of the Marines as Ben Cross of Bethel, Main.