Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette joined us live with the coolest backpacks and lunch boxes for kids of all ages. For more information on Alison and the backpacks and lunch boxes she featured in the segment, click here Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette.
Gearing Up for Back to School With Backpacks and Lunch Boxes
-
Turn Your Camping Trip Into Glamping With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette
-
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette
-
Backyard and Pool Party Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette
-
2017 Juneteenth Celebrations & Social Media With Culture and Lifestyle Expert Melvin Roberts
-
Author and Lifestyle Expert Maisha Wynn and How Women Over 30 Can Embrace Their “IT”
-
-
Does Facebook Make You Less Healthy & Happy? With Culture & Lifestyle Expert Melvin Robert
-
Social Media and Armed Forces Week With Culture & Lifestyle Expert, Melvin Robert
-
News Coverage and America’s Kids With Culture & Lifestyle Expert Melvin Robert
-
Culture & Lifestyle Expert Melvin Robert Talks Marilyn Monroe 55th Anniversary Memorial Week
-
Celebrating Cinco De Mayo With POPSUGAR’s Brandi Milloy
-
-
Father’s Day Giveaway 4: For the Dad Who Wants to Slim Down
-
Father’s Day Giveaway Day 1: Dads on the Go
-
Father’s Day Giveaway 5 – Get Dad Summer Ready