Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles to see the new exhibition HISTORY KEEPERS: ELEVEN STORIES THAT MOVED LOS ANGELES.

According to the California Historical Society, organizers of this exhibition, “for more than two hundred years, Los Angeles has been molded and shaped by its

people. This exhibition tells eleven compelling stories that are part of our city’s complex fabric. Some are stories of promise, others are of despair. In the retelling, these stories that have shaped our city move us emotionally in the present, helping us to understand how we got to where we are—and perhaps better see where we are going.”

History Keepers: Eleven Stories That Moved Los Angeles

El Tranquilo Gallery & Visitor Center

613 North Main Street

Downtown Los Angeles

(323) 230-0764

Tuesday Through Sunday

10am - 3pm