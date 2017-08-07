Jurors Acquit 2 LAPD Officers Charged With Conspiracy, Deadlock on One Charge for One Officer

Two Los Angeles police officers were acquitted Monday of conspiring to obstruct justice after prosecutors accused them of failing to arrest a drunk driving suspect and writing false reports so that they could wrap up their shift and go home.

After three days of deliberating, jurors also found Officer Irene Gomez not guilty of filing a false report and deadlocked 8 to 4 in favor of acquittal on the same charge for Officer Rene Ponce, the defense attorneys said.

Ponce’s attorney, William Seki, said prosecutors relied too heavily on the statements of the drunk driving suspect.

“The allegations were ridiculous, and a better investigation should have been done,” he said.

See the full story on LATimes.com.