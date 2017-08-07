Man Shot, Killed at Bank of America ATM in Garden Grove; 2 Men Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found shot to death near a Bank of America ATM machine in Garden Grove late Sunday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 13900 block of Brookhurst Street about 10:11 p.m., according to a news release from the Garden Grove Police Department.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found near one of the Bank of America ATMs.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Witnesses who reported hearing the gunshots told investigators they saw two men leaving the ATM area in a silver or gray SUV.

No description of the men, who are still being sought, was available.

About two hours earlier, another robbery occurred at the same bank, police stated.

A 50-year-old Garden Grove woman said she was assaulted and robbed by a man with a gun as she walked to an ATM with her money in hand about 8:18 p.m.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

Officers found the man, described as a 46-year-old transient, fleeing the scene and arrested him, according to the news release.

The woman’s property was recovered and returned.

The first robbery was not related to the fatal shooting, the Police Department stated.