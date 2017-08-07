Man Suspected in Stabbing, Hostage Situation Shot by Police in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suspected of stabbing one woman and then holding a second woman hostage was shot by police in Long Beach late Sunday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Washington Place about 10:50 p.m. where they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in her upper body, Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Brad Johnson said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Johnson said.

The woman mentioned her attacker was inside a home in the 800 block of Washington Place with another female, Lt. John Kanaley said.

Officers contained the area and contacted a man who was holding a sharp object to the woman’s throat, Johnson said.

After about 30 minutes of negotiations with the man, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

“The officers under the circumstances were left with no choice, unfortunately,” Johnson said.

The man was struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Johnson said.

The woman being held hostage was not injured in the incident, Kanaley said.

Investigators had not yet recovered a weapon.

A second man, whose role in the incident was unknown, was also inside the home during the hostage situation, Johnson said.

The relationship between all the parties involved was unclear.

No officers were injured in the incident.