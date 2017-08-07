Man’s Graphic Texts About Child Molestation While on San Jose-Bound Flight Revealed in Court Docs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A federal complaint unsealed Monday alleges in graphic detail the extent to which a man aboard a flight from Seattle to San Jose discussed in text messages that he planned to molest children.

The messages, exchanged between Tacoma, Wash. residents Michael Keller, 56, and Gail Burnworth, 50, took place as Kellar flew into the Bay Area for work on July 31, federal investigators said.

The couple discussed drugging and raping two of the three children who lived with Burnworth, her ex-husband and her ex-husband’s wife, the complaint states. One of the messages says the victims are 5 and 7 years old.

While Kellar and Burnworth discussed their plans, a passenger on the Southwest Airlines flight with Kellar snapped a photo of his phone, prosecutors said. The passenger alerted a flight crew member of what she saw and the flight crew alerted police, who took Kellar into custody when the flight landed.

