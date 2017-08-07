OC Luxury Home Tour

The Orange County Coastal Luxury Home Tour and Artisan Fair takes place on August 12th. It benefits Waggins Trails Rescue Foundation. Tickets are on sale by visiting CherlyColemanTeam.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Saturday, August 5, 2017.
