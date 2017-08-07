SUV Slams Into Valley Glen Starbucks, Marking Second Crash at Store in 3 Weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second time in nearly three weeks, a vehicle careened into a Valley Glen Starbucks after a crash in the nearby intersection, leaving people injured on Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m., units responded to a collision in the 6400 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, which intersections with Victory Boulevard, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video of the crash site showed one of the vehicles involved -- an SUV -- near the front patio of the nearby Starbucks. The patio area was cordoned off with police tape and showed signs of damage, according to the footage.

Two people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, Bastman said. The extent of their injuries was also not known.

The incident is under investigation.

The crash is the second at the Starbucks location in almost three weeks. On July 20, a vehicle slammed into the coffee shop following a two-car collision in the intersection.

Several people inside the Starbucks were injured in that incident, including three who were hospitalized.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

34.175264 -118.413752