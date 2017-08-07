Upload a photo and tell us why your pet is a hero – you could win!

Help us celebrate International Assistance Dog Week! Upload a photo of your pet to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #PickMyHeroLucy and tell us why he or she is your hero. You can also submit a photo and description using the form below. The winner will receive a year’s worth of dog or cat food from Lucy Pet Products. Good luck!

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Try this link.

KTLA-TV

PRESENTS

“PET PHOTOS AUGUST 2017”

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

CONTEST DATES

The “Pet Photos August 2017” Contest (the “Contest”) begins at 12:00:01 a.m. PT on August 7, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on August 19, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within the Contest Period. Any entries not received within the Contest Period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Contest.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law and outside Contest area set forth below.

This Contest is open only to people who are legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 or older as of July 5, 2017, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the beginning of the Contest Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television stations) and of the Sponsor, Lucy Pet Products, and The Lucy Pet Foundation, and of their parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies, and such employees’ immediate family (defined, as spouse, parents, children, and siblings) or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Contest.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, entrant must submit their favorite photo of your pet cat or dog taken by you (the “Photo”). The Photo should feature one and only one cat or dog. There are three ways to submit a Photo.

Enter on Facebook:

To submit a Photo via Facebook, the entrant must have a valid Facebook account, which is available for free at http://www.facebook.com. Limit one Photo per Facebook post. The description accompanying the Photo must include the hashtag #PickMyHeroLucy and a description of why you think your pet is an amazing hero. The Photo post entry’s “Audience Selector” must be set to “Public”. More information about posting photos to Facebook can be found at https://www.facebook.com/help/174641285926169.

Enter on Instagram:

To submit a Photo via Instagram, the entrant must have a valid Instagram account, which is available for free at www.instagram.com. All entrants must also have a mobile handset, Internet service for the handset, and Instagram’s mobile app in order to enter the Contest using the Instagram method. Limit one Photo per Instagram post. The accompanying description of the Photo must include the hashtag #PickMyHeroLucy and a description of why you think your pet is an amazing hero. Entrants’ Instagram accounts must have the privacy setting set to “public” More information about posting photos to Instagram can be found at https://help.instagram.com/442418472487929.

Enter online via web form:

To submit a Photo via the web, go to http://www.ktla.com/hero and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. Entrant must accurately provide all information requested on the entry form, including name, email address, telephone number, an uploaded Photo, and a description of why you think your pet is an amazing hero. Entrant must have a valid email account in order for the entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Photos must be in either .jpeg or .gif format, and each Photo’s file size cannot exceed 200 kilobytes.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

The description of why you think your pet is a hero will be referred to as the “Description.” The information submitted in an online entry (but not the Photos or Descriptions) becomes the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Incomplete entries and/or entries that do not conform to the above specifications will be disqualified. Photos that are altered or electronically enhanced in order to substantially misrepresent the entrant or the subject matter will not be considered and will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account associated with the entry (or, in the case of Instagram and Facebook entries, the holder of the Instagram or Facebook account in question) will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

By submitting a Photo and Description as part of an entry in this Contest, each entrant represents and warrants that: no laws were broken in the creation of the Photo and Description; the Photo and Description are entrant’s own original creation; the entrant has all rights necessary to submit the Photo and Description; and the Photo and Description do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy, trademark, and copyright), does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain unsafe, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws. The Photo and Description may not disparage any person or Sponsor; promote bigotry, racism, sexism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; contain any nudity, sexually explicit, lewd, offensive, disparaging or other inappropriate content; and/or communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will with which Sponsor, Lucy Pet Products and the Lucy Pet Foundation wish to be associated. If the Photo includes a recognizable individual (human, that is) entrant represents and warrants that the entrant has received permission from the individual to submit a photo of that individual and that the individual agrees to all potential uses of the Photo as set forth herein. Entrant agrees to provide signed releases from each such individual (and the parent or legal guardian if such individual is a minor) if so requested by KTLA, Lucy Pet Products and/or the Lucy Pet Foundation.

Entries (including the associated Photos and Descriptions) that do not comply with these Official Rules will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify those entries that contain offensive or inappropriate material, that are deemed by the Sponsor to be unsuitable, or that Sponsor believes would subject it to a claim or litigation. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties.

By entering, entrants grant to KTLA, Lucy Pet Products and the Lucy Pet Foundation an irrevocable, world-wide, unlimited, non-exclusive, royalty-free right and license to publish their submitted Photos and Descriptions and derivative works based thereon in any medium now known or hereafter invented, in perpetuity without prior notice or approval or payment. This license includes but is not limited to the right to place the Photo and Description adjacent to advertising and sponsor branding. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their Photos and Descriptions, and the publication of their Photos and Descriptions as part of this Contest will not limit their use and ability to further market the Photos and Descriptions.

WINNER SELECTION AND VERIFICATION

On or about Monday, August 21, 2017, a judging panel composed of KTLA staff and/or persons designated by KTLA (the “Judges”) will evaluate all eligible entries. The Judges will designate one entry as the winner from among all eligible entries received based on the entrant that receives the highest scores based on the following criteria:

Attractiveness of pet shown in the Photo (45%)

Creativity of Photo (10%)

Compelling quality of Description (45%)

Sponsor will attempt to notify winner that he or she has been selected as a winner by private message or by public comment on their Photo post on Facebook or Instagram, or via telephone or email for online web form entries, and winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt. The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner will be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release as well as a Photo/Description Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If a selected winner does not respond in a timely fashion, is not eligible, declines to be a winner, does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by the deadlines set by Sponsor, or is found not to be in compliance with these Official Rules, that entrant’s status as a winner will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by Sponsor from all remaining valid entries according to the criteria listed above.

PRIZE

If the winning Photo features a dog, the winner will receive 12 vouchers, each redeemable for one free 25-pound bag of Lucy Pet Formulas for Life Dog Food (“Dog Prize”). The approximate retail value of the Dog Prize is $840.00.

If the winning Photo features a cat, the winner will receive 12 vouchers, each redeemable for one free 10-pound bag of Lucy Pet Formulas for Life Cat Food (“Cat Prize”). The Approximate Retail Value of the Cat Prize is $450.00.

One and only one of the above-listed prizes will be awarded in this Contest.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses not specifically provided for herein are the responsibility of the prize winner. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or prize supplier. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

Prize may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Sponsor not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, this Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. If Sponsor terminates the Contest during the Contest Period, Sponsor will select the winner by applying the criteria set forth above to all valid, non-suspect entries received prior to the termination and will post notice of the termination on the Contest website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Contest if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or if such individual shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Sponsor and the prize supplier are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Contest or in the announcements of the prize/prize winner.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and prize supplier in connection with this Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to prize must be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Los Angeles County, California. Such claims must be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to entrant.

By participating in this Contest, entrants agree to have their names, photographs, voices, biographical information, and likenesses used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to this Contest or future similar contests without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and hereby forever and irrevocably releases, indemnifies and holds harmless the Sponsor, Facebook, Instagram, Lucy Pet Products, and The Lucy Pet Foundation, any prize provider, and their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, agents, shareholders, successors, affiliates and assigns, from any liability, claims, demands, judgments, proceedings, causes of action, lawsuits, injuries, death, costs, expenses or damages, due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including but not limited to death) or property of any kind, arising from, resulting from, or in connection with, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from the Contest and any element or activity thereof, the entrant’s participation in, entry in, or inability to enter the Contest, or any Contest-related activity, or the entrant’s acceptance, use, misuse, inability to use, possession, travel related to, or defect of any prize or prize related activity, or any violation of entrants’ privacy, publicity, personal and proprietary rights, or the collection, use and/or sharing of entrant’s personally identifiable information by Sponsor or its designees; any change in the prizing (or any components thereof) due to unavailability, business or creative considerations, or due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, any wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of the Sponsor or any of its agents or employees, lost, stolen, damaged, delayed or destroyed prizing (or any element thereof), and any typographical errors in these Official Rules or any Contest promotional materials.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “PET PHOTOS AUGUST 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, by October 31, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prize has been awarded.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or Instagram.