Toddler Accidentally Shoots, Kills Himself at Family’s Kansas City Home: Police

A 2-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself in his family's Kansas City, Missouri, home early Sunday authorities said.

Police were called to the 9600 block of Lydia at 1:13 a.m. in regards to a shooting involving a child, according to Kansas City-area television station KSHB.

Officers discovered the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's father, mother and one younger sibling was home at the time of the shooting and called police.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, saying only that he was almost 3 years old.

Thomas Kimble, who lives nearby, told KSHB this incident is a reminder about the importance of gun safety.

"This is what happens when you don't lock your gun up," Kimble said. "I know everyone's heart is going out to this family because they lost a kid. It's senseless."

An investigation is underway.