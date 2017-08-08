× Authorities Investigate Attempted Kidnapping Near UC Irvine

Authorities are searching for a person who allegedly tried kidnap a UC Irvine student early Monday, university police said.

The incident occurred about 5;40 a.m. when the student was walking along the 200 block of Arroyo Drive when she was approached by a male in an older-model blue Toyota Rav4.

The male asked the student if she needed a ride and when she said no, he told her he had a gun.

The student again refused to get into the vehicle and the male drove west on Arroyo Drive toward California Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the UCI Police Department at 949 824-5223.