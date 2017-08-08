Avid Hiker, Walker Reported Missing in Sierra Madre

Police are asking the public’s help in their search for a man who disappeared from Sierra Madre two days ago.

Carl Foote is seen in an image provided by the Sierra Madre Police Department.

Carl Foote was last seen about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Laurel Avenue, according to a news release from the Sierra Madre Police Department.

Foote was described as an avid hiker and walker.

He stands 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with hazel eyes.

Foote has brown hair with a gray patch behind his right ear.

He was possibly wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, socks and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 626-355-1414.