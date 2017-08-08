Avid Hiker, Walker Reported Missing in Sierra Madre

Police are asking the public’s help in their search for a man who disappeared from Sierra Madre two days ago.

Carl Foote was last seen about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Laurel Avenue, according to a news release from the Sierra Madre Police Department.

Foote was described as an avid hiker and walker.

He stands 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with hazel eyes.

Foote has brown hair with a gray patch behind his right ear.

He was possibly wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, socks and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 626-355-1414.