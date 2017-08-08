California Sheriffs, Gov. Jerry Brown in Talks Over Possible Changes to ‘Sanctuary State’ Legislation

Members of the California State Sheriffs Assn. say they have been in discussions with Gov. Jerry Brown in hopes of amending a state Senate bill that seeks to keep local and state law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws.

On a Tuesday conference call, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, president of the sheriffs association, said his organization wants to ensure that the legislation does not prevent local law enforcement officers from notifying federal immigration agents about the release of dangerous people from their jails.

In its current form, the bill “will provide sanctuary to criminals and endangers the public,” Brown said. “Many, many serious and violent criminals… would return to our communities and would prey on the immigrant community.”

Senate Bill 54, introduced by Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from using resources to investigate, detain, report or arrest persons for the purposes of immigration enforcement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.