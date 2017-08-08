‘Documented Gang Member’ Fatally Shot His Estranged Ex-Wife: Montebello Police

Montebello police are looking for a “documented gang member” suspected of killing his estranged wife over the weekend.

Christopher Michael Diaz, 26, is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are asking for help finding him.

Roxann Acosta, 28, was found killed just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a Montebello Police Department flier.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Victoria Avenue in Montebello, and they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

She was killed in her mother’s apartment, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Diaz used an “unknown type firearm” to kill Acosta, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A relative of Acosta told the Tribune that the victim was 8 weeks pregnant and had filed for divorce. She leaves behind three children, the newspaper reported.

Police were not able to confirm the pregnancy to KTLA. A vigil was held for Acosta on Monday night, and candles, balloons and flowers were left outside the apartment building. “Rest in Peace Roxy” was spray-painted on the sidewalk.

Diaz is described Hispanic, as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Acosta’s funeral.