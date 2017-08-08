Former Food Services Director for LAUSD Accused of Embezzlement, Other Charges

A former food services director for the Los Angeles Unified School District has been accused of embezzlement of public funds and other charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

David Glenn Binkle, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned on three counts each of misappropriation of public funds, embezzlement of public funds and conflict of interest, five counts of perjury and one count of forgery.

Binkle is believed to have funneled about $65,000 from LAUSD to a culinary club he controlled as president.

He also allegedly placed some of those funds in his personal account and failed to report his outside financial interests.

The crimes apparently occurred between 2010 and 2014.

An LAUSD audit in Aug. 2013 led to the discovery of the alleged crimes, the DA’s office announced.

Binkle faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and eight months in prison if convicted.

His bail is recommended at $220,000.