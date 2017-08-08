Former Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies Avoid Prison for Selling Marijuana Seized in Drug Raids

Two former Kern County Sheriff’s deputies avoided prison time Monday for stealing and selling marijuana that was seized during drug busts.

Logan August and Derrick Penney were sentenced Monday to three years’ probation for the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to the U.S. attorney office in Fresno.

August, a 30-year-old Bakersfield resident, was also ordered to serve 1,500 hours of community service and forfeit $16,500 earned in the trafficking operation, federal authorities said.

Penney, a 34-year-old Star, Idaho, resident, must serve 250 hours in community service and surrender $1,200, federal authorities said.

