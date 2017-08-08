LAPD Motorcycle Officer Taken in Ambulance Following Crash in Mid-City Area

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was taken by ambulance from the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles after a crash involving an SUV Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and Venice Boulevard, aerial video from Sky5 showed just after 8 a.m.

Medical personnel could be seen treating the officer at the scene.

Video showed the officer was moving, but his condition was unknown.

A dark colored SUV was stopped near the officer and the downed motorcycle.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver in the SUV.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

