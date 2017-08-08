Man Involved in Santa Monica Police Shooting Charged With Murder

A 46-year-old man was hit with four charges on Tuesday following an incident days before in which he allegedly shot another man before being shot by police in Santa Monica.

Christopher Charles Davis was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm by Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Police Department.

Prosecutors say Davis shot and killed the man near the intersection of Main Street and Strand Avenue — a well-trafficked area with many shops and restaurants — around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Responding officers found the victim lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly after arriving as a result of his injuries, police said.

Officials haven’t released details about a possible motive or the relationship between the two men, but witnesses who spoke to KTLA said the incident appeared to begin as an argument between two men who knew each other.

At one point, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, witnesses said.

Davis was spotted a short while later in the area of Third Street and Hollister Avenue, holding a handgun that he pointed at officers, according to the police statement.

An exchange of gunfire occurred after more officers arrived on scene and confronted the gunman.

Police struck Davis and took him into custody before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment.

He is currently in the custody of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and being held on $2 million bail, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Santa Monica police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, along with the L.A. County DA’s Office.

34.004882 -118.486629