Mountain Lion Successfully Crosses 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks

A male mountain lion successfully crossed the 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks recently, according to the National Park Service.

P-55 made it from the south side of the highway to the north, and also apparently crossed the 23 and 118 freeways late last month. He is now roaming the Santa Susana Mountains, the Daily News reported.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Ranger Ranger Kate Kuykendall told KTLA that this is only the fourth time that a mountain lion has crossed the highway in that area and she called the trek "significant."

"This freeway is a major barrier for wildlife movement and basically on that side of the freeway the mountain lions are trapped by an island of habitats surrounded by freeways and the ocean," Kuykendall said.

The last instance occurred in 2009 and that lion's crossing brought a new diversity to the area. Kuykendall said that P-55's crossing "gives him a fighting chance for survival."

"In our study, we found that it is extremely rare for males to make it past the age of 2," she said, adding that P-55 will have to establish his own home range and stay away from other territorial males to survive.

A wildlife crossing project by Cal Trans is set to begin next year.