New Baby Penguin at Aquarium of the Pacific

Gayle Anderson was live at the Aquarium of the Pacific for the public debut of its new Magellanic Penguin chick, which hatched in May. It will join its parents, siblings, and other birds in the June Keyes Penguin Habitat August 8th.

In celebration of the baby bird, the Aquarium is offering the opportunity to adopt the chick through its Adopt an Animal program. Those adopting a penguin chick at the $100 level or higher before September 30, 2017, will have a chance to go behind the scenes for a feeding and training session with the penguins.

AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC: The nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific is a community gathering place where diverse cultures and the arts are celebrated and where important topics facing our planet are explored by scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders in search of sustainable solutions. The Aquarium is dedicated to conserving and building nature and nature's services by building the interactions between and among peoples. Home to more than 11,000 animals, Aquarium exhibits include the new FROGS: Dazzling and Disappearing, Our Water Future, and archerfish exhibits. The Aquarium offers memberships with unlimited FREE admission for 12 months, VIP Entrance, and other benefits.

June Keyes Penguin Habitat

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach