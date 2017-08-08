Police Investigating After Woman Fatally Shot in Glendale Residential Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators were combing the scene where a woman was shot Tuesday night in Glendale in an attempt to identify a suspect in the crime.

Officials received reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Montrose Avene around 8:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Robert William with the Glendale Police Department.

Responding officers found a woman lying by a vehicle inside an open carport area suffering from gunshot wounds, William said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not been identified, but William described her as Korean and around 60 years old.

The shooter, a man, fled the location in an unknown vehicle. Officials were unable to provide a description of him on Tuesday night.

Police didn't believe the shooting was a random act but didn't have any leads as to a motive, either, according to William.

No further details were immediately available.