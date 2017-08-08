Starbucks Debuts Horchata Frappuccino Made With Almond Milk

Forget about the Unicorn Frappuccino, there’s a new drink on the Starbucks menu: the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino.
The coffee chain now has its own version of the beloved, traditional Central American beverage, traditionally consisting of a rice or milk base spiced with cinnamon, sugar and vanilla.
Starbucks makes its version with an icy blend of almond milk, sweet cinnamon syrup, coffee, ice, whipped cream and caramel topped with cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.
“The creamy and cool texture — ideal for warm August days — is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near,” according to a Starbucks press release.
The drink is available at participating locations across the United States and Canada, including many in the great Los Angeles area.
Reactions to the new menu item on Twitter were mixed on Tuesday: