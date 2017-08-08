Stylish Back to School Fashions With Lola and the Boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Ford model Irina Ovrutsky and her 11 year old daughter Lola joined us to show off stylish back to school fashions. It’s not every day that an 11-year-old gets to design a clothing line – but that’s the story behind online boutique Lola and the Boys where former Ford model Irina Ovrutsky and her daughter/child model Lola collaborate to create distinctive but affordable clothes for fashionistas from toddlers to tweens. For more information on the line, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.