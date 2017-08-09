2 Felons Fatally Shot Fontana Man After He Confronted Them About Littering Outside His Home: Police

A Fontana man was fatally shot by two men whom he confronted about littering in front of his home, police said Wednesday in announcing the arrest of two suspects.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. July 10 in the 8200 block of Tokay Avenue.

Officers found Kofu Ofakitonga in his driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, Fontana police said at the time. He was 24, a police spokesman said.

A vehicle that was seen driving away from Ofakitonga’s home was spotted by a Fontana police officer nearly three weeks later, police said in a news release.

Detectives meanwhile identified Rodolfo Nunez, 36, and Alfredo Lucio Rodriguez, 31, as suspects.

The two Fontana residents were driving in the area of Ofakitonga’s home when the victim confronted the men about their littering, police said. That led to the shooting, police said.

Rodriguez, who police said is on post-release community supervision after a conviction for felony auto theft, is the suspected shooter. Nunez is on probation for felony robbery, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

Nunez was arrested Sunday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, court records indicate.

Rodriguez was arrested Monday night and entered a not guilty plea Wednesday morning. He was charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with multiple other allegations.

Both men are being held on $1 million bail.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article stated the victim was 23, citing a local Fontana newspaper. A police spokesman later said the victim was 24. The story has been updated.