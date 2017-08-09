× 2 Injured in Fire at Van Nuys Apartment Building: LAFD

Two people were injured, one of them with burns, after a fire at a large apartment building in Van Nuys on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the four-story building in the 7400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard about 10:20 a.m. A unit on the second floor was ablaze, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.

Nearly 100 firefighters knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes.

Bastman said one patient had reported smoke inhalation and a man about 45 year old had burns and was in unknown condition.

An individual could be seen sitting on the sidewalk, being given oxygen. Conscious, he was placed into a wheelchair and moved to an ambulance.