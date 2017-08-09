Armed Man Barricaded Inside Beverly Grove Home Prompts SWAT Team Response

SWAT officers Wednesday evening were trying to coax an armed barricaded suspect out of a home in the Fairfax neighborhood, police sad.

The hours-long standoff began about 4:30 p.m., when police were called to the 600 block of North Edinburgh Avenue after reports of a man holding family members hostage and making threats, according to Los Angeles Police Sgt. Ed Villalta.

Early on, the man allowed a woman and a child to leave the home. It’s unclear whether other hostages remain inside.

As of 8:40 p.m., crisis negotiators were still trying to make contact with the man.

