Man Dies on 5 Freeway in Sylmar After Being Struck by Several Vehicles

Officials were investigating the death of a man found on the 5 Freeway in rush hour traffic in Sylmar Wednesday afternoon.

A body was reported in the southbound lanes near the Roxford Street exit shortly after 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Brandt said.

Freeway lanes three, four and five would be blocked for an unknown amount of time, the CHP said. CHP officials also reported at least one collision in the area following the incident.

The man was struck by several cars after exiting a vehicle on the interstate for unknown reasons, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was located in the sixth lane, while body parts were scattered across other lanes, according to the CHP’s incident log.

CHP will head up the investigation, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.