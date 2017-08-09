Chef Walter Manzke and His Restaurants Petty Cash, République, and Sari Sari Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Walter Manzke joined us live with a taste of their restaurants Petty Cash Taqueria, République, and their newest concept Sari Sari Store. Sari Sari Store is the new Filipino concept at Grand central Market. In Filipino sari sari translates into 'whatever' and is used to describe small stores that sell everything from candy to skewers. The menu is based around savory rice bowls or 'silog' that pull from Margarita's Pinoy heritage, as well as a few sweet items like halo halo. Chef Marge was a James Beard Award Finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef this past year.

For more information on Chef Walter and Margarita Manzke and their restaurants Petty Cash Taqueria, Republique and Sari Sari Store, see the details below.

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles

République

624 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles

Sari Sari Store

Grand Central Market

317 South Broadway

Los Angeles