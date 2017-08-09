Daymond John, “Shark Tank” Entrepreneur

Daymond John is an entrepreneur and founder of the FUBU brand of hip hop apparel. He is also a “shark” on the long-running ABC program “Shark Tank,” a best-selling author (“The Power of Broke”), a branding expert and consultant, and a motivational speaker.

Daymond started what would become the six billion dollar FUBU (For Us, By Us) brand in the the Hollis neighbor of Queens in New York City while he was working as a waiter at a Red Lobster. During this podcast, Daymond tells us how the business was created and why. He also talks to us about what he looks for in entrepreneurs who are pitching him. He also talks to about how he’s involved in the Miller Lite Tap the Future program.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews“