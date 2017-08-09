× Great White Shark Spotting Near San Clemente Pier Triggers Beach Closure

A great white shark sighting near the San Clemente pier Wednesday afternoon triggered the closure of a two-mile stretch of water, officials said.

About 2:50 p.m., hundreds of people were evacuated from the ocean after 10 witnesses reported seeing a 10-foot shark about 30 feet from the pier, said San Clemente Marine Safety Officer Blake Anderson.

Witnesses said the shark swam around for a couple minutes before heading north.

After the sighting, authorities flew a drone over the water but didn’t spot the shark. Even so, officials said, the ocean will be closed to beach-goers about a mile north and south of the pier until 7 p.m.

