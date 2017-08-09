Vacationing Couple Spots Massive Rattlesnake at South Carolina Beach

Sharks and jellyfish aren’t the only thing one might spot at a South Carolina beach.

Rattlesnakes are apparently something else to fear in the ocean after a Virginia couple vacationing at Hilton Head saw a large one wash ashore last week.

Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles were walking along Port Royal Plantation Beach when they saw the massive serpent slithering along the beach, WNCN reported.

On Aug. 1, Jonathan posted a video of the rattler on Facebook.

The caption read, “Our morning rattle snake friend. Sorry, couldn’t resist posting. The rare Hilton Head Beach rattler lol”

In just a week, the videos have nearly three million views.