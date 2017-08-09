× L.A. to Crack Down on Parkway Parking

Los Angeles officials will begin cracking down next week on a wave of renegade parking across the city, more than five years after first turning a blind eye to the practice.

Starting Monday, L.A. parking officers will begin ticketing cars parked on the stretch of public land between the sidewalk and the street, the Transportation Department said.

Those slivers of land — called parkways or berms — have become popular de facto parking places in neighborhoods where street spaces are at a premium. The practice has destroyed grass, plantings and curbs in dense, central neighborhoods such as Westlake, East Hollywood and Koreatown.

The City Council suspended the policy in 2011, after being sued multiple times over alleged violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

