× L.A. to Pay Nearly $1 Million to Family of Omar Abrego, Who Died After 2014 LAPD Arrest

The city of Los Angeles will pay nearly $1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of Omar Abrego, who died after a confrontation in South L.A. with police officers trying to arrest him.

Omar Abrego’s death was one of two in August 2014 that drew outrage from activists protesting killings by police. Abrego died about a week before Ezell Ford, a mentally ill black man, was fatally shot by officers just a few blocks from where Abrego was taken into custody.

Coroner’s officials determined that Abrego, 37, died from the effects of cocaine but listed the “physical and emotional duress” of the altercation as a contributing factor.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved a $990,464 payment to Abrego’s widow and three children, who alleged in their lawsuit that two LAPD gang sergeants used “unreasonable and unlawful force” while arresting him on Aug. 2, 2014.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.