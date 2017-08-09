× Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Strikes in Big Bear Lake: USGS

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck in Big Bear Lake on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor was recorded at 1:40 p.m. at a depth of 7 kilometers, or about 4.3 miles.

The epicenter was right in town, according to a USGS map.

Light shaking was felt in the Big Bear area, in the San Bernardino Mountains, and weak shaking was felt as far away as Riverside, Barstow, Hemet and Yucca Valley, according to USGS’ “ShakeMap.”

On KTLA’s Facebook page, commenters said they felt it in Redlands, Yucaipa and Crestline.